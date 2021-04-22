After Confusion About Who's Able To Purchase Disneyland Tickets Right Now, The Theme Park Weighs In

An addendum to California's current guidelines that was made last week reads that “fully vaccinated persons from out of state may visit or attend activities or events that are restricted to in-state visitors.” That led some to believe that theme parkis could be available to out of state guests that had received their doses of vaccine. Sea World in San Diego officially changed its rules to allow out of state vaccinated guests in their park. However, there was still a lot that was not clear. The feeling was that since "theme parks" were specified in other parts of the guidelines, and the term was not used here, simply the generic "activities or events," that theme parks did not qualify under this change. Sea World, depending on your perspective, could be classified as a zoo or aquarium, and so might have been in a unique position.