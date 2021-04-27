Every War Movie That Has Won An Oscar For Best Picture, Ranked

War is hell. Unless of course it’s Oscar season. Then, war movies like The Hurt Locker are awesome! In the over 90-year history of the Academy Awards, 16 war movies have won Best Picture at the Oscars. Compare that to Musicals that won Best Picture (10), Comedies (7) Westerns (4) and finally Fantasy (1), and you can clearly see that the Academy shines brightly on people getting gored or blown to smithereens set to dramatic music.

And I’m no better. My favorite movie is Apocalypse Now. I, like many other people, must seemingly love the smell of napalm in the morning. It smells like…Oscar bait. That said, some war movies are better than others, and I aim to inform you of which of the Best Picture winning war flicks you might want to check out, and which ones you might want to leave in the trenches. A-ten-hut!