7 Major Star Wars Groups The Movies Still Need To Include

Star Wars movies are still the pinnacle of blockbuster movie entertainment, but if the past year of Star Wars television, books and comics has taught me anything, there are some areas in which it's lacking. The movies have always been apprehensive to branch too far beyond what's familiar, which has culminated in a lot of movies where the galaxy is thrown into war. Sure, movies should be the big picture, but in making everything a wartime conflict, the Skywalker Saga denied itself an opportunity to introduce audiences to some really cool stuff.