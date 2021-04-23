Sebastian Stan And His Co-Star Reveal Catchphrase They Used To Joke About Filming Naked In Greece All the Time For Monday

Denise Gough: We were before the days of intimacy coordinators, that’s one thing I will say. We just did it all, didn’t we Sebastian?

Sebastian Stan: … That’s one thing we should be proud of when we look back, I guess. We did run around Athens without any clothes on.

Gough: We ran around a lot with no clothes on. It’s Greece! Everyone runs around with no clothes on.

Stan: We did actually have that exact saying, often, whenever we were like, ‘Should we so this?’ We said, ‘Yeah but it’s Greece.’

Gough: We got away with so much. There’s no way we would have been allowed to do that stuff anywhere else.