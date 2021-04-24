Lily-Rose Depp Speaks About Personal Responsibility As Johnny Depp Loses Appeal In Ongoing Legal Battle Over Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is an actor who has had a whirlwind career during his nearly 40 years in Hollywood. More recently, he has placed his acting work aside amidst scandal after scandal with ex-wife Amber Heard, which includes allegations of domestic and sexual abuse. All the meanwhile, his daughter Lily-Rose Depp has been navigating her own young fame as a successful actress and model.
The 21-year-old got her start on the sets of Kevin Smith’s movies Tusk and Yoga Hosers, and has since challenged herself with a host of roles, most recently with Voyagers. While promoting the sci-fi thriller with Tye Sheridan, the actress spoke to ET Online about her take on personal responsibility when asked about her own experiences growing up in the spotlight:
You can’t be perfect all the time. Nobody’s perfect. Period. I think that’s just the fact of life. But I think a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question.
In Lily-Rose Depp's recent movie, she plays a young woman who is aboard a spaceship on a mission to a habitable planet. However, it will take 86 years for the crew to get there, placing their own responsibilities into question as they try to figure out whether they will work together to fulfill the mission or act selfishly. It sounds like she has a great perspective on how to go through life. Depp is not as concerned with being perfect, but being self aware with herself is super important.
Her insight is certainly something that is learned over time. Lily-Rose Depp chooses to stay out of her father’s drama, but she’s not unopposed to working with him on screen again. In her words:
Never say never. That’s really not something that I consider first and foremost... What’s interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it’s telling and everything. I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.
Lily-Rose Depp is certainly positioning herself as an exciting up-and-coming actress who has the potential to have a huge career following her father’s iconic status. Although, Johnny Depp was removed last year from his major villain role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 after losing a defamation case he had filed against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” in its publication.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to battle it out in court as the Pirates actor preps for ongoing legal troubles with each other – the latest including Depp’s upcoming $50 defamation lawsuit set to be heard in Virginia. Lily-Rose Depp’s latest movie, Voyagers, is currently playing in theaters, check out what critics have to say about the sci-fi movie.