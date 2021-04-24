Lily-Rose Depp Speaks About Personal Responsibility As Johnny Depp Loses Appeal In Ongoing Legal Battle Over Amber Heard

In Lily-Rose Depp's recent movie, she plays a young woman who is aboard a spaceship on a mission to a habitable planet. However, it will take 86 years for the crew to get there, placing their own responsibilities into question as they try to figure out whether they will work together to fulfill the mission or act selfishly. It sounds like she has a great perspective on how to go through life. Depp is not as concerned with being perfect, but being self aware with herself is super important.