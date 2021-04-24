After Captain America 4 News, MCU Fans Are Remembering That Time Tom Holland Dissed Anthony Mackie About A Falcon Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is at the dawn of a new era, and this was especially made clear in the finale of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After years of anticipation, Sam Wilson finally took his place as the new Captain America. Not only that but, later that day, it was reported that Marvel Studios has officially begun developing Captain America 4, with Anthony Mackie in the lead. This marks a major MCU milestone for Mackie and, as things unfold, fans can’t help but remember the time Tom Holland dissed him about a Falcon movie.