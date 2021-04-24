A Walt Disney World Attraction Closed For More Than A Year Is Finally Reopening

The PeopleMover’s ride to reopening has been a winding one, as guests were previously told it would come back in March of this year, and then told again it would come back on April 4. Those turned out to be wrong estimations unfortunately, but now it’s official. The park officials appear to have been putting a lot of time into getting things right with the theme park staple so, hopefully, the Tomorrowland attraction will run smoother than ever after a prolonged absence.