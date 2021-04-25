John Cena’s Suicide Squad Character Got A Christmas Ornament, And James Gunn’s Reaction Is Hilarious

The Suicide Squad is highly anticipated, and James Gunn will have fun with it until its release. The details and the stories from the set give an idea of the fun environment of Gunn’s productions and simply builds hype for all those waiting for the film. John Cena might end up being the standout star in the new movie, and judging by the already weird merchandise his character has inspired, he probably already is. Though with so many other bright stars in the ensemble cast, he could still have a little competition.

The Suicide Squad hits both theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.