Aw, Thor 4’s Taika Waititi Had Sweet Reunion On Marvel Set After Months Of Quarantine From Family

Taika Waititi talking to Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor: Ragnarok
The COVID-19 pandemic and the lengthy quarantine that followed it have been difficult for many of us. It’s changed many aspects of our lives, especially the frequency in which we can see our loved ones. This also rings true for those working on major film and TV productions, as extended film shoots require quarantine and in some cases, reduced numbers on sets. Writer and director Taika Waititi, who is currently in Australia filming Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, has also felt the effects of isolation from his loved ones. Luckily for him, he was recently able to have a sweet family reunion on the set of the Chris Hemsworth-led film.

Taika Waititi has had plenty of stars to keep him company on the Thor: Love and Thunder set, ranging from Guardians of the Galaxy alums to the great Russell Crowe. But there’s nothing like having your flesh and blood relatives by your side while you’re doing what you love. So Waititi was thrilled when his two kids were finally able to join him on the set of the Marvel epic, and he marked the occasion with some sweet photos on his Instagram. Check out the post for yourself down below:

Now, if that’s not a sweet family reunion, then I don’t know what is. You love to see a family back together again, and the three seem to be more than happy to be spending time with each other once more. Also, how cool must it be for the kids to be able to spend time with their director dad on the set of a Marvel Studios production? Because they’re young, the gravity of the situation may not hit them is hard as it would most of us, but they’re likely still enjoying the ride.

Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be moving right along under the direction of Taika Waititi. Although the Oscar-winning filmmaker is about his business, he certainly knows how to loosen up and create a relaxed environment, as evidenced by his script meetings. Still, it’s hard to argue with the results of his work, which many Marvel fans would argue is the case with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. That film is available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Specific plot details on Love and Thunder are scarce at the moment, but we do know the film will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wield Mjolnir and become the God of Thunder in her own right. The film will also see the debut of Christian Bale’s Gor the God Butcher, who will more than likely do battle with Portman’s Foster and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

The next chapter in the Thor franchise is certainly shaping up to be something special, but it’s certainly made sweeter by the fact that Taika Waititi is hanging out with his kids as he works. Hopefully, he’ll share a few more cute snapshots before filming concludes.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

