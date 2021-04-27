Melissa McCarthy Reveals The Other Gross Options For Thunder Force's Icky Final Scene With Jason Bateman

This poor woman had to spend a month and a half just trying to figure out -- first of all just explaining to her why we needed something to look like raw chicken that I was going to consume. At first she made something out of Mung bean that did look good, but it was very tricky to get down. Then another thing, they were like, if we sous vide the chicken, actual chicken breasts, at such a low temperature and over such a long period of time, it is technically cooked but still appears and handles completely raw. To which I said, ‘No thank you.’