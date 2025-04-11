One Minecraft Audiencegoer Brought An Actual Live Chicken To A Screening, And What Am I Even Watching?
Oh, that poor chicken.
It is going to be hard for any other film on the 2025 movie schedule to top the stories of madness we’ve been hearing lately about A Minecraft Movie. With A Minecraft Movie’s insane opening weekend box office in the books, tales of how audiences are creating literal show-stopping uproars have been flooding social media, especially when it comes to “The Chicken Jockey Scene.”
However, the latest video to come out of this debacle actually, somehow through the grace of Old MacDonald himself, included a chicken. Yes, a live chicken. And what’s more interesting is that after being sent examples of the videos sort of like the one we’re about to discuss, Minecraft co-writer/director Jared Hess has shared his thoughts.
Yes, Someone Brought A Live Chicken To A Minecraft Movie, And There’s Video
If you want to check this out for yourself, then head over to the @hourly_shitpost Twitter video that revealed this very story. But if you want a quick description, it’s a clip from the same “Chicken Jockey” scene that inspired Minecraft-specific theater warnings meant to inspire a sense of decorum.
However, as you’ll see in the clip linked above, this particular scenario involved the popcorn-throwing and mass cheering you’ve heard about on social media. It also involved a real-life chicken.
What really makes this case of A Minecraft Movie mania truly wild, besides the live chicken in the theater, is two patrons wearing Creeper masks - with one sitting on the other’s shoulders. It all led to the crowd being kicked out of the theater, as well as these creative comments from said post calling out this negative moviegoing experience:
- “They should lock the entire theater down and tell them they can only leave after they've cleaned up their mess. After that, they can leave without getting a refund.” - @RuggedTheDragon
- “Notice how they turned on the lights and paused the movie? People go to a theater to escape this shit, not to have it come to them. No theater etiquette at all” - @sonicman1020
- “imagine being a normal person who got seated with these people” - @Trixxxy19
- "Call me sour but this is just so painfully unfunny Cheering is fine but throwing shit all over the place and bringing in live animals? Were they all raised in a barn? Where are y'all's manners" -@ThatRabidDog
You know, it’s stories like these that make Bill Hader’s Titanic spoiler story all the more valid. This kind of rowdy behavior is deeply distracting and potentially dangerous.
However, there is a kind of positive side to this Minecraft mania, and it comes from co-writer/director Jared Hess himself. As it turns out, he is quite pleased with the happiness on display.
A Minecraft Movie Director, Jared Hess, Can’t Get Over The Crowd Reactions
During an interview with Mr. Hess, EW brought up the disruptive theatrical phenomenon that was sweeping social media. And some of you may not be surprised by this, but as you can start to read below, the Nacho Libre creative is having quite a ball watching these moments of madness:
Breaking his reaction down a little more specifically, Jared Hess also had something to say about the responses to A Minecraft Movie screenings that have seen law enforcement called into the mix:
While it may not be hilarious to the theater workers cleaning the auditoriums after, A Minecraft Movie's shenanigans do seem to have a silver lining. That comes from the final Jared Hess highlight, in his remarks below:
That last quote from the Napoleon Dynamite mastermind is an intriguing example, if only because it sounds like Hess has seen the video we’ve described above. Unless there are other screenings where people are sitting on someone’s shoulders, a possibility that is not out of the question at this time.
Much as A Minecraft Movie's critic/audience divide, it sounds like there's a rift between how to behave during this film that could be brewing. So if you’re looking to enjoy it in a calm and low-key setting, you may want to wait until it hits home release.
Or, if you want the theater experience, head to a Minecraft 3D/4DX experience, as those are active enough without any audience participation required! But if you’re the type that thrives in chaos that could potentially shut down a showing, then what are you waiting for?
