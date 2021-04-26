The Russo Brothers Celebrate Avengers: Endgame's Anniversary With Some Great Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Two years ago today, the epic finale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga was released to the public, with Avengers: Endgame picking up where Avengers: Infinity War left off in 2018. To say that Endgame was successful would be an understatement, as not only did it receive a lot of critical praise, but until just last month, it was the highest-grossing movie of all time. So naturally a lot of people are sounding off about Endgame’s anniversary today, including directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
For their part, the Russo Brothers shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter chronicling the intensive, yet fun process of putting Avengers: Endgame together. Take a look at some of these peeks past the proverbial curtain.
Having already helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and being in the middle of putting Captain America: Civil War at the time, Joe and Anthony Russo were announced as the directors of the third and fourth Avengers movies in 2015. The title of Avengers: Endgame wouldn’t be revealed for another three years, but suffice it to say that anticipation ran high for this movie, especially once Infinity War concluded with Thanos snapping half of all life in the universe out of existence. Well, Endgame certainly delivered as a cinematic spectacle, and even though we’re a couple years separated from its release, it’s nice to see more behind-the-scenes look at its production.
I especially like that picture of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pom Klementieff and many other members of the production getting a kick out of one of the scenes being shot. As already noted, Avengers: Endgame was a difficult movie to put together, especially considering it shot back-to-back with Avengers: Infinity War. But the end result was a worldwide phenomenon, and it’s safe to say that Endgame remains one of the most talked-about entries in the MCU. Even just days ago, some fans paid for a billboard campaigning for Tony Stark’s death to be undone!
Running at a little over three hours long, Avengers: Endgame packed in a lot, from its starring heroes embarking on the Time Heist to fighting Thanos and his monstrous forces alongside their resurrected allies. Plus, in addition to Iron Man sacrificing his life to save the universe, Endgame also concluded Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff’s stories (although the latter will appear again in the Black Widow prequel movie). This was a story 11 years in the making, and it wrapped up the Infinity Saga with a bang, and Spider-Man: Far From Home served as a nice epilogue a few months later.
But even though Avengers: Endgame has come and gone, the MCU continues to deal with its aftermath. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+’s first two MCU original series, are set just weeks after Hulk snapped the dusted back to life, and the upcoming Loki series will follow along with the Asgardian God of Mischief who escaped custody following the Battle of New York in one of the alternate timelines. We’ll also soon see heroes like Shang-Chi and the Eternals rise in this post-Endgame world, and you can be sure that movies centered on established characters, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, will also reference what went down in the fourth Avengers movie.
As always, stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more MCU-related news, and look through our upcoming Marvel movies guide to learn what else this superhero franchise is sending to theaters. If you’re itching for an Avengers: Endgame rewatch and don’t already own the movie, it can be streamed on Disney+.