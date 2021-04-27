As Disneyland Begins To Reopen The Park Celebrates With The Perfect Frozen Themed TikTok

It's been over 400 days since Disneyland Resort closed to the general public. While most will still have to wait until this Friday to finally return to the happiest place on earth, today the park opened its doors for the first time since March of 2020 for the first cast member preview day. Cast members, and a few of their friends and family are now inside Disneyland enjoying so many of the things that have been just out of reach for so long. And the Disney Parks TikTok account got in on the fun with the perfect Frozen-themed video, celebrating this moment, which is happening for the first time in forever.