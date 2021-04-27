The Suicide Squad's James Gunn Had A Rat On Set Named After A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Filmmaker James Gunn has become a household name over the past few years, largely due to his acclaimed work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Given his work in the genre, fans are eager to see what he’s got planned for his DC debut in The Suicide Squad. And it turns out there was a rat on the set named after one Guardians star.
Anticipation for The Suicide Squad is at a fever pitch, especially after the R-rated movie’s trailers were released. One of the many new characters joining the DCEU is Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2, who has the power to control rodents. James Gunn recently revealed that her sidekick Sebastian was played by two different rats, one of which was named after none other than Chris Pratt. In his words,
As if we didn’t already love James Gunn. And while it’s not exactly a crossover, comic book fans will no doubt be delighted to learn that Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt got his own role in The Suicide Squad. Well, kind of.
James Gunn’s reveal about Crisp Ratt comes from the director-writer-producer’s personal Twitter page. He’s super active on social media, often answering fan questions or shutting down rumors regarding his two superhero franchises. And as The Suicide Squad gets ever close to its release, this isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.
While Chris Pratt won’t be physically present in The Suicide Squad, it’s sweet that a rat actor (ratcor?) was named after him. Luckily, there will be some Guardians of the Galaxy talent involved in the upcoming R-Rated blockbuster. Yondu actor Michael Rooker is playing computer hacker Savant, while Kraglin actor/Rocket stand-in Sean Gunn is portraying another CGI character: Weasel.
From the looks of The Suicide Squad’s trailers, Ratcatcher is going to play a major role in the mysterious Task Force X flick. She’s heavily featured in the limited footage, and it seems like she’s in the main group of villains. And throughout the adventure she’ll have her trusty rat Sebastian, putting actress Daniela Melchior in close contact with two of the creatures while filming.
While James Gunn will soon pivot back to the MCU for more Guardians of the Galaxy content, it’ll be interesting to see how his future with DC shakes out. He’s already expanded the story of The Suicide Squad with a spinoff for John Cena’s Peacemaker, and has expressed interest in more projects in the future. Hopefully Ratcatcher, and therefore Crisp Rat, will return.
The Suicide Squad will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release listto plan your next movie experience.