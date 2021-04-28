Netflix's Stowaway: Why Daniel Dae Kim Was Surprised The Space Thriller Didn't Have Creatures

Minor SPOILERS are ahead for Stowaway, which is streaming on Netflix now.

Over the weekend, the latest Netflix original Stowaway took us into the orbit of a spaceship en route to Mars on a two-year mission. The tense thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette felt primed to conceal some sort of intergalactic mystery or horrific tale, but it was what it was. Stowaway is about the pitfalls of traveling through the stars. If you were shocked the movie didn’t involve aliens or bloodshed, you wouldn’t be the only one, as Daniel Dae Kim was too.