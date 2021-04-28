Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Responds To Those Pesky Superman Rumors

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past few years, Michael B. Jordan has become a household name and massive star. As such, fans have longed to see the actor-producer-director in a variety of roles. This includes the Man of Steel, as fans call for Jordan to play Superman Calvin Ellis. Now he’s responded to those pesky rumors that continue to swirl around.
Michael B. Jordan has his share of experience in the comic book genre, to various degrees of success. After starring in the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four movie, he had an acclaimed performance in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Fans are hoping he’ll pivot to DC for a Superman movie, and Jordan has once again responded to this chatter, saying:
You hear the whispers and the rumors and stuff like that and it’s just a compliment. You know, I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. I don’t really have anything more to give on that other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it. But, you know, whoever they get or if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.
Well, there you have it. While not committing to his interest in playing Superman Calvin Ellis, Michael B. Jordan seems plenty flattered that so many see him in the role. Only time will tell if/when Warner Bros. will approach this character in live-action.
Michael B. Jordan’s comments to ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton come from their conversation about his Tom Clancy movie Without Remorse. Eventually the chat turned to the ongoing rumors about him playing Superman, which don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
While Michael B. Jordan is far from campaigning to play Superman in the DCEU, his acknowledgement of the rumors is enough to stoke the flames of fan excitement. Jordan seems interested to see how Calvin Ellis is adapted on the big screen, whether or not he’s the person to play him. Talk about a class act.
Chatter about Calvin Ellis recently got renewed momentum thanks to reports that J.J. Abrams is developing a new Superman movie for Warner Bros.. Since it hasn’t been labelled as a Man of Steel sequel, fans are hoping it’s an opportunity to bring another version of Superman to life in live-action.
With Warner Bros. embracing the idea of the multiverse, the possibilities for future movies are seemingly endless. Because while Ben Affleck is the Batman of the official timeline, Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson in the title role.
Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse will arrive April 30, 2021 on Amazon. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.