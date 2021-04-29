Michael B. Jordan Learned To Hold His Breath For A Crazy Long Time Making Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

I would say the plane crash [was the most challenging sequence] because since we wanted to be so close to the character, to John Kelly, and the idea was to build the entire action trying not to change too much point of view, and trying to stick on John Kelly's point of view. And this, of course, in the plane crash you start from in the air and ends up underwater was kind of crazy [by] definition. And almost everything you see in the movie is done practically. So we had a really physical airplane, and then we have this big long track tracking shot from when he's seated, to when we get the water, to when the airplanes split in two, and then he decides to go and to emerge himself and start swimming in the fuselage that is sinking. So this beast sequence was absolutely crazy to shoot.