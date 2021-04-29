Wait, Channing Tatum's Divorce To Jenna Dewan Isn't Finalized Yet? What They're Reportedly Fighting Over

Divorce can be a tricky thing. While sometimes a relationship can end easily and quickly, there are quite often disagreements that slow down the process. And since those disagreements often involve things that are incredibly important to people, like money, property, or children, feelings are strong. It seems that, while Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have not been legally married for a couple of years, there are still some issues between the actors that have kept their divorce proceedings from ending. In this case, it's all three of these issues that apparently still need to be dealt with.