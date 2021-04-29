Wait, Channing Tatum's Divorce To Jenna Dewan Isn't Finalized Yet? What They're Reportedly Fighting Over

Divorce can be a tricky thing. While sometimes a relationship can end easily and quickly, there are quite often disagreements that slow down the process. And since those disagreements often involve things that are incredibly important to people, like money, property, or children, feelings are strong. It seems that, while Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have not been legally married for a couple of years, there are still some issues between the actors that have kept their divorce proceedings from ending. In this case, it's all three of these issues that apparently still need to be dealt with.
It was late 2018 when Jenna Dewan officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years, Channing Tatum. In November of 2019, a judge granted Tatum's motion to end the marriage, legally speaking. But while the pair were legally single at that point, and both began new relationships in short order, this was simply a legal distinction and the divorce itself was not actually complete.
According to a legal filing, Channing Tatum has asked a judge to set a trial date to deal with issues pertaining to "child support, spousal support, and division of property." Tatum's side reportedly says the issues shouldn't take up more than about five hours of the court's time. A trial date has not been set yet.
Issues of support and division of property are frequently dealt with between divorcing parties without getting a judge involved, but it seems that Channing Tatum is of the opinion that a court will need to be brought in to make final decisions on these issues. Sources tell People that Jenna Dewan reportedly feels Channing Tatum isn't paying proper child support currently, though Taum denies this. In addition, Dewan says that Tatum has prevented their daughter from communicating with her when he has custody. There is also an issue of spousal support, as Dewan as allegedly requested it, but Tatum apparently feels he should not have to pay any.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are just one Hollywood couple that's been dealing with divorce related issues that have gone on for years. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, are in a similar place as Tatum and Dewan, the couple first separated in 2016, and have been legally single since April 2019, but there are a number of other outstanding issues that have kept the pair in court since then.
With many courts still closed due to the global pandemic, it's unclear how quickly a court date could even be set to deal with these issues between Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum. While a virtual hearing could be all that's needed, there is likely a backlog of those needing similar hearings, and so, even if a judge was able to make these decisions quickly, it could still be some time before Tatum and Dewan will be able to truly go their separate ways.