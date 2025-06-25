Hailey And Justin Bieber's Marriage Has Allegedly Been 'Tense' Lately, But Is Divorce On The Table? Insiders Speak Out

For quite some time now, rumors have been swirling about Hailey and Justin Bieber struggling with their relationship. Now, as that speculation continues, a couple of sources have opened up about how “tense” things have been between them lately. They also shared their thoughts on the potential longevity of their relationship and if divorce is on the table.

Throughout the first six months of 2025, there have been lots of reports and speculation about Justin Bieber and how he’s doing. Us Weekly broke down how his use of social media has been “undeniably chaotic and cryptic.” In that story, a source claimed that amid all this, “things aren’t great right now” between him and his wife, and Justin’s behavior is stressful for Hailey. To that point, this insider alleged:

Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her.

After announcing that Hailey was pregnant in May 2024, Jack Blues was born that summer . At the time, reports claimed that the couple was “overjoyed” and that Justin was “already a great dad.” Over the course of 2025, the Biebers have shared small glimpses into their lives as parents, with fans showing a lot of love for baby Jack .

However, along with that, there have been reports and comments about Justin’s actions at a Rhode event, his various Instagram posts, and his viral confrontation with the paparazzi .

The article noted that the singer has faced a lot of significant professional changes recently, too. He and Scooter Braun parted ways in 2023, he hasn’t released an album since 2021, and he’s not connected to his clothing brand, Drew House, as of April.

According to a second source, Hailey and Justin have faced more “ups and downs” this year, which is making things difficult, as they explained:

Things have been very tense in the last month. Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a [baby at home]. He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern. [The online backlash] frustrates her. [But] she knows that’s part of the industry and who she’s married to.

However, despite the alleged troubles, these two will stay together. While some may question if divorce is something they’re considering, according to the first source:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They don’t talk about divorce.

In Hailey’s Vogue cover story, which caused a stir because of what Justin posted about it, both she and her husband spoke highly of each other and their relationship. So, despite speculation around the model being spotted without her wedding ring and rumors about the state of their relationship, as far as we know, they’re still together.

The second source also noted that their faith plays a big part in their relationship. They are members of Churchome, and according to this insider, religion is paramount in their lives and they believe they’re “soulmates,” explaining:

Faith is a big part of their life. They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other.

Despite reports and claims about the singer’s behavior, the second source claimed that the Rhode founder is “making room for that,” and they haven’t lost faith in each other.

Overall, both sources reiterated and affirmed that while the couple is potentially going through a rough patch right now, a breakup and divorce are not in their future.