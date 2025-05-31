Joe Jonas Talks Co-Parenting With Sophie Turner After Their Custody Battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner earned significant attention when the former filed for divorce after four years of marriage in 2023. While their initial statement on the split suggested the situation was amicable, they eventually became caught up in a custody battle over their two daughters. The two stars seem to be on better terms at this point, after having reached an agreement. While the two haven’t spoken too much about their personal relationship, Jonas did just share some kind words for Turner while discussing co-parenting with her.

The 35-year-old Jonas Brothers alum participated in a conversation with Jay Shetty for a live recording of the latter’s On Purpose podcast. During the interview, Shetty asked Joe about what it’s like raising kids in society today and what kind of values he wants for them. As seen in a TikTok video shared by a fan, the musician started by giving credit to the 29-year-old mother of his two children for being an "incredible" individual:

Well, I think, look, they have an incredible mom. I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for. [An] incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls, is a dream come true. So I think, naturally, as young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them.

That’s a sweet sentiment from the “Heart by Heart” singer, and it would seemingly solidify the notion that he and his former wife are all in on doing what’s best for their two girls, Willa (4) and Delphine (2). Sophie Turner has also been cordial with her former husband as of late. Last weekend, Turner supported her ex upon the release of his new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. The Game of Thrones alum specifically did so by taking to Instagram and sharing a link to the album, with the caption “Go go [Joe Jonas].”

In September 2023, shortly after Joe Jonas filed for divorce, insiders alleged that the singer filed due to differences in his and Sophie Turner’s lifestyles. The claims of Jonas being more laid back and Turner being more of a partier were never confirmed. Regardless of the exact cause of the split though, Turner eventually sued Jonas for “wrongful retention,” as she wanted their daughters back in England instead of our tour with him as reportedly agreed upon. Per reports, it took some eight-hour mediation sessions for the couple to eventually land on a custody agreement that both parties were satisfied with.

Later in his conversation with Jay Shetty, the Devotion star further elaborated on what he wants for his two little girls. He shared that he hopes that one day they have “guys that protect them.” The singer also shared some invaluable attributes that he hopes to instill in his kids:

I think, what values I want for them, I want them to be open-minded and have a big heart and be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know they can do literally anything they want. Now, maybe doing music or acting, we’d probably want them to wait a little while. I think, for me, it’s definitely like, I want them to feel confident, to be able to be who they are as people.

Co-parenting can be a mixed bag, depending on the situation, but a lot of people – whether they’re famous or not – seem to make it work. In terms of celebrities, Gwyneth Paltrow worked with Chris Martin to ensure that they were in sync parenting-wise. Tom Brady has also discussed his co-parenting efforts with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, whom he’s also praised. So it would seem that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are among those who can work together as well, as it seems their kids’ development is a high priority for them.