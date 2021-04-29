Following Captain America 4 News, Anthony Mackie Thanks All The Fans Who Showed Up For Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended right where most fans probably expected it to, with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson officially taking the mantle of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And almost as soon as that happened, it was being reported that the new Cap had a big screen project in development with the fourth Captain America movie. Anthony Mackie has some really bright days ahead of him, now, and he's thanking fans who came along for this ride, while also looking forward to what is coming next.
Anthony Mackie posted a black and white picture to Instagram of himself dressed in his new Captain America costume, and holding the shield. Along with the picture he thanks those who watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, but he also includes a hashtag that says Cap Time, which seems to be much more about Sam Wilson's future as Captain America in the MCU.
The new Captain America is a badass. This picture is incredible and it certainly makes one want to see the new Cap in action. Luckily fan can re-watch the series finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for the time being.
While Anthony Mackie recently stated that he wasn't even aware of plans to make Captain America 4 until he read about it in the news like everybody else, he was almost certainly expecting that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wouldn't be the last time he'd be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this movie idea appears to be so early in the process that it's still possible it won't happen, or won't happen just this way, whatever the future of the MCU really is, it's a safe bet the new Captain America will be a big part of it.
Of course, it's all an interesting question because the fact is that we really don't know what the future will hold for Sam Wilson and the shield. While we know what movies and TV series are planned in the MCU for the next few years, the fact is that a lot of it will deal with brand new characters to the franchise, and/or will take place in outer space or other places where we would not necessarily expect the plot to cross paths with the new Captain America. While anything is possible it could be that we won't see Cap again until this movie actually comes out.
But when that will be is anybody's guess. The MCU release schedule runs into 2023 with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 though exactly when in that year the movie will hit is unknown, and there are at least three other movies we know are coming that don't have official release dates yet, so assuming Captain America 4 hits sometime after all of them, we're likely looking at a date in late 2023 at the absolute earliest.