Following Captain America 4 News, Anthony Mackie Thanks All The Fans Who Showed Up For Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Of course, it's all an interesting question because the fact is that we really don't know what the future will hold for Sam Wilson and the shield. While we know what movies and TV series are planned in the MCU for the next few years, the fact is that a lot of it will deal with brand new characters to the franchise, and/or will take place in outer space or other places where we would not necessarily expect the plot to cross paths with the new Captain America. While anything is possible it could be that we won't see Cap again until this movie actually comes out.