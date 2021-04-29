Chris Pratt Is Hyped, Says 'There's A Reason Amazon Paid A Butt Load Of Money' For New Film The Tomorrow War

When movie theaters shut down last year we saw a trend emerging regarding the ways studios handled different films. The big blockbusters fans were excited for got delayed, while many smaller films tended to get shifted to one of the multitude of streaming platforms. That pattern has remained largely unchanged, and while we're seeing some big movies finally debut in theaters (though also on streaming platforms in many cases) we have seen a few movies that were potentially box office hits make the jump to streaming anyway. Chris Pratt says The Tomorrow War is one of those movies, as he's promising very big things from the new film.