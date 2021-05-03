5 Reasons Why I Would Still Rather Re-Watch The Old Mortal Kombat Movie Rather Than The New One

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

So, yeah. I saw the recent Mortal Kombat and, well… I’d still rather watch the 1995 movie. I know, I know. It’s super cheesy, and the special effects don’t hold up, but still. I’d rather re-watch that first Paul W.S. Anderson movie starring Christopher Lambert and Robin Shou than the 2021 reboot starring Joe Taslim and Lewis Tan, and I don’t know why.

Actually, I do know, but it took me awhile to realize why. Because while I do greatly enjoy the first movie, even I have to admit that it has its problems. Don’t get me wrong. I do think that there is a lot to appreciate with this new movie—most notably the extreme violence that the series is known for. But, here are five definite reasons why I would much rather re-watch the original movie than the reboot.