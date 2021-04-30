news

Could A Black Superman Make It To The Big Screen? Here's What DC’s Mark Millar Thinks

Calvin Ellis in the comics
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is constantly growing, and keeping the public on their toes in the process. While conversation has been dominated by the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans are looking to the future of the franchise. So could a Black Superman arrive on the big screen? DC writer Mark Millar has offered his honest thoughts.

Mark Millar is an experienced comic book writer, lending his talents to both Marvel and DC. He notably worked on the iconic plot line Superman: Red Son, so he knows the Man of Steel well. Millar was recently asked if he thought Black Superman Calvin Ellis will make it to the big screen, responding with:

Yeah, of course! Why not? Superman is from Krypton. Who cares? He doesn't have to be a Midwestern farm boy. He can be anything. People are smarter and more open than you think

Wel, that was frank. It looks like Mark Millar is ready for Calvin Ellis to make his way to the silver screen for a DC movie. We’ll just have to see if/when this happens, and what lucky actor lands the role.

Mark Millar’s comments come from his recent interview with THR about his career, and the future of the comic book industry. Eventually the conversation turned to the rumors about the DCEU including the possible inclusion of Superman Calvin Ellis. And while Warner Bros. is keeping its cards close to the chest, Millar thinks the world is ready for a different type of Superman.

Calvin Ellis debuted in the comics years ago, and was influenced by Barack Obama. Fans have been eager to see his Superman debut in the DCEU, especially as Henry Cavill’s future in the franchise remains unknown. And there are a number of actors who fans want to see in the role.

Past installments in the DCEU can be found on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service. 

While calls for Calvin Ellis’ Superman to get a film adaptation have been around for years, fuel was added to the fire thanks to J.J. Abrams’ recently announced Superman project. There’s been no reports of the developing movie being a Man of Steel sequel for Henry Cavill. As such, the rumors have been swirling.

The most common choice by fans to play Calvin Ellis is none other than Michael B. Jordan. He’s got his share of comic book experience thanks to his roles in Fantastic Four and Black Panther, and he’s definitely in superhero shape thanks to training for Creed III. Jordan hasn’t been campaigning for the role, but he seems flattered that fans want to see him as the next Superman.

The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Responds To Those Pesky Superman Rumors
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Will Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Be Followed By Rainbow Six? Here’s What Michael B. Jordan And Jodie Turner-Smith Told Us news 3h Will Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Be Followed By Rainbow Six? Here’s What Michael B. Jordan And Jodie Turner-Smith Told Us Eric Eisenberg
Titans Season 3 Has Cast Its Scarecrow, But Will He Be Better Than Gotham’s? television 9h Titans Season 3 Has Cast Its Scarecrow, But Will He Be Better Than Gotham’s? Adam Holmes
James Gunn Has Great News For Suicide Squad Fans Hyped About John Cena's Peacemaker TV Show television 14h James Gunn Has Great News For Suicide Squad Fans Hyped About John Cena's Peacemaker TV Show Adrienne Jones

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
The Mauritanian Feb 12, 2021 The Mauritanian Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious Video Of Harrison Ford Dropping F-Bomb After Magic Trick TBD Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious Video Of Harrison Ford Dropping F-Bomb After Magic Trick Rating TBD
Disney’s Luca Director Responds To Call Me By Your Name Comparisons TBD Disney’s Luca Director Responds To Call Me By Your Name Comparisons Rating TBD
Captain Sandy Offers Up Life Advice To Below Deck Fans TBD Captain Sandy Offers Up Life Advice To Below Deck Fans Rating TBD
Upcoming Keegan-Michael Key Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Key And Peele Star TBD Upcoming Keegan-Michael Key Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Key And Peele Star Rating TBD
Michael Strahan Admits He Has Regrets About His Viral Tooth Gap Prank TBD Michael Strahan Admits He Has Regrets About His Viral Tooth Gap Prank Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information