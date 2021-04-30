Could A Black Superman Make It To The Big Screen? Here's What DC’s Mark Millar Thinks

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is constantly growing, and keeping the public on their toes in the process. While conversation has been dominated by the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans are looking to the future of the franchise. So could a Black Superman arrive on the big screen? DC writer Mark Millar has offered his honest thoughts.
Mark Millar is an experienced comic book writer, lending his talents to both Marvel and DC. He notably worked on the iconic plot line Superman: Red Son, so he knows the Man of Steel well. Millar was recently asked if he thought Black Superman Calvin Ellis will make it to the big screen, responding with:
Yeah, of course! Why not? Superman is from Krypton. Who cares? He doesn't have to be a Midwestern farm boy. He can be anything. People are smarter and more open than you think
Wel, that was frank. It looks like Mark Millar is ready for Calvin Ellis to make his way to the silver screen for a DC movie. We’ll just have to see if/when this happens, and what lucky actor lands the role.
Mark Millar’s comments come from his recent interview with THR about his career, and the future of the comic book industry. Eventually the conversation turned to the rumors about the DCEU including the possible inclusion of Superman Calvin Ellis. And while Warner Bros. is keeping its cards close to the chest, Millar thinks the world is ready for a different type of Superman.
Calvin Ellis debuted in the comics years ago, and was influenced by Barack Obama. Fans have been eager to see his Superman debut in the DCEU, especially as Henry Cavill’s future in the franchise remains unknown. And there are a number of actors who fans want to see in the role.
While calls for Calvin Ellis’ Superman to get a film adaptation have been around for years, fuel was added to the fire thanks to J.J. Abrams’ recently announced Superman project. There’s been no reports of the developing movie being a Man of Steel sequel for Henry Cavill. As such, the rumors have been swirling.
The most common choice by fans to play Calvin Ellis is none other than Michael B. Jordan. He’s got his share of comic book experience thanks to his roles in Fantastic Four and Black Panther, and he’s definitely in superhero shape thanks to training for Creed III. Jordan hasn’t been campaigning for the role, but he seems flattered that fans want to see him as the next Superman.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.