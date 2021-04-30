When Disneyland's New Annual Pass Program Will Debut

The exact number of DIsneyland Annual Passport holders is unknown, but the belief is that hundreds of thousands, if not millions, held one of the various types of APs available. That means there will be a lot of people potentially interested in whatever the new program is going to be. Since it appears that the reservation system that has been implemented to deal with limited capacity isn't going anywhere, that will need to be worked into the program, which means people used to just being able to go whenever they wanted, and locals who might drop by on the spur of the moment, will likely find the new program a bit more constricting.