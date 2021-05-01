Karen Gillan And Lena Headey’s New Action Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Karen Gillan and Lena Headey are old pros when it comes to playing fierce ladies. Gillan is familiar to audiences as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the Doctor’s companion Amy Pond on the BBC’s Doctor Who. Headey is known to virtually anyone with a television for her stint as Cersei Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, as well as her work on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and 300: Rise of an Empire. The two of them will be joining forces for Gunpowder Milkshake, and Netflix just secured the rights to the upcoming action film.
Deadline reported that Netflix bought the distribution rights to STX Film’s female-driven action flick Gunpowder Milkshake. Helmed by Israeli director Navot Papushado, the film will star Karen Gillan, Lena Headey and Angela Bassett. The feature will be Papushado’s first English-language project. His previous film, Big Bad Wolf, received rave reviews when it premiered at multiple international film festivals. He also co-wrote the Gunpowder Milkshake script with writer Ehud Lavski.
Karen Gillan and Lena Headey won’t be the only women taking names in the upcoming thriller. Additional cast members include Carla Gugino from The Haunting of Hill House and Gerald’s Game, and Michelle Yeoh from Star Trek: Discovery and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The plot of the movie centers on a group of female assassins - and I can’t think of a better set of actresses to take on that challenge.
This group of stellar actresses might have a franchise on their hands. Gunpowder Milkshake has wrapped production, and producing companies Studiocanal and The Picture Company already reportedly have a sequel in the works. It will join Netflix franchise hopeful The Old Guard, another original action film that starred Charlize Theron and was directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood. A potential Old Guard sequel has been discussed, but no concrete information has materialized yet.
Another franchise that looks to be springing up on Netflix hails from the Chris Hemsworth vehicle Extraction. The film was a huge hit for the streaming service and a sequel was greenlit soon after its premiere. However, director Joe Russo (also of Marvel fame) has hinted that he is working on an entire set of movies in the Extraction universe. The films would all be spinoffs of supporting characters, such as Gaspar or Ovi. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it would be exciting to see the world of Extraction expand beyond the initial film.
Netflix has an incredible lineup of upcoming action films, and it sounds like Gunpowder Milkshake will be the next in a long line of hits. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates about the action movie, as well as any other major film and TV news.