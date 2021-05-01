Karen Gillan And Lena Headey’s New Action Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Another franchise that looks to be springing up on Netflix hails from the Chris Hemsworth vehicle Extraction. The film was a huge hit for the streaming service and a sequel was greenlit soon after its premiere. However, director Joe Russo (also of Marvel fame) has hinted that he is working on an entire set of movies in the Extraction universe. The films would all be spinoffs of supporting characters, such as Gaspar or Ovi. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it would be exciting to see the world of Extraction expand beyond the initial film.