Why The Suicide Squad Is Using Starro As ‘One Of’ Its Villains, According To James Gunn

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be one of the most unique entries in the DC Extended Universe so far, and this can be attributed to some of the unexpected creative choices made by writer/director James Gunn. The filmmaker has assembled an eclectic cast of characters for his bloody, comic book tale, as he’s stepping into corners of the mythology that are a bit zany. One of the ways he’s done this is by including DC Comics’ Starro as “one of” the film’s villains. It was a nice surprise to see the character, and Gunn has now explained why he chose to include it.