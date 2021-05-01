news

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has A Suggestion For The 2022 Oscars Ceremony And It’s So On Brand

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Running Man

Action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger knows what excitement and entertainment require and what the audience needs. His legendary roles have resulted in him being named the celebrity most likely to fend off an alien invasion by fans. He has so many iconic one-liners that he drops them so much he annoys his family. So since Schwarzenegger is such a crowd-pleaser, he has a suggestion for next year’s Oscar ceremony, and it’s completely on brand.

Every year, the Oscars are the place where the movie industry comes together and puts on a show for the world to give out the highest honors to the best films, filmmakers, and actors. Over the past several years, the Oscars ceremony has been met with mixed reviews. Some people love it, some people hate it, and the award show constantly shakes up its formula to keep people interested. Arnold Schwarzenegger hilariously explained what he thought of the show and what the Oscars can do to improve, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

The reason I only watched one-third is because it was so boring… I basically just turned it off. I just couldn’t watch it anymore because there was so much talent there on the stage but it was so boring. How could they make this with all this talent so boring? I think the next time they should take it to Muscle Beach and have the Oscars on Muscle Beach.

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells jimmy Kimmel he only watched about a third of the Oscars because it was so boring to him, jokingly saying he didn't even know if he won or not. Many stars and talented people were involved in the production, and Arnold was disappointed in how dull he thought the show was despite the amount of talent in the show. His solution, of course, is right in his wheelhouse, suggesting moving the Oscars to his old stomping grounds -- Muscle Beach.

The 2021 Oscars had a lot to overcome, mainly being held during a global pandemic and requiring everyone attending to go through rigorous quarantining and testing that allowed the show to be a maskless ceremony. The ceremony, like every Oscars, was very hit and miss, but it did have a distinct style directed by master filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and some genuinely memorable moments. Arnold was in the camp that didn’t care for the show, and it’s a shame he didn’t stick around to see Glenn Close do “Da Butt” on live television.

Arnold Schwarzenegger might be on to something regarding the Oscars needing an infusion of entertainment, but I don’t know if the solution lies at Muscle Beach. Still, the Total Recall star's legacy is undeniable, and the man knows the movie industry and what constitutes a good time. He's also been to his fair share of awards shows over the years. So if he says the Oscars were dull, he may indeed be on to something.

Up Next

Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Daughter Katherine Is Nervous About Him Doing Baby Stuff
More From This Author
    • Jamil David Jamil David View Profile

      Movie and TV obsessive. A good Heist movie is the way to my heart. Enjoyer of everything from Marvel Movies to Rom-coms.

Sound Of Metal's Riz Ahmed Reflects On Incredible Oscar Journey With Social Post news 17h Sound Of Metal's Riz Ahmed Reflects On Incredible Oscar Journey With Social Post Braden Roberts
Looks Like Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar Win Just Boosted His Odds Of Becoming The Next 007 news 3d Looks Like Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar Win Just Boosted His Odds Of Becoming The Next 007 Mike Reyes
Twitter Was Not Happy Over Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss, But Producer Shared How The Ma Rainey's Actor Would Feel news 3d Twitter Was Not Happy Over Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss, But Producer Shared How The Ma Rainey's Actor Would Feel Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Why Kanye West Was Wearing His Wedding Ring In That Studio Pic, According To DJ Khaled TBD Why Kanye West Was Wearing His Wedding Ring In That Studio Pic, According To DJ Khaled Rating TBD
Legends Of Tomorrow: 5 Ways The Arrowverse Show Is The Cure For Superhero Fatigue TBD Legends Of Tomorrow: 5 Ways The Arrowverse Show Is The Cure For Superhero Fatigue Rating TBD
Elon Musk: 9 TV And Movie Appearances Before Hosting Saturday Night Live TBD Elon Musk: 9 TV And Movie Appearances Before Hosting Saturday Night Live Rating TBD
Why The Suicide Squad Is Using Starro As ‘One Of’ Its Villains, According To James Gunn TBD Why The Suicide Squad Is Using Starro As ‘One Of’ Its Villains, According To James Gunn Rating TBD
Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In May 2021 TBD Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In May 2021 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information