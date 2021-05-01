Arnold Schwarzenegger Has A Suggestion For The 2022 Oscars Ceremony And It’s So On Brand

Every year, the Oscars are the place where the movie industry comes together and puts on a show for the world to give out the highest honors to the best films, filmmakers, and actors. Over the past several years, the Oscars ceremony has been met with mixed reviews. Some people love it, some people hate it, and the award show constantly shakes up its formula to keep people interested. Arnold Schwarzenegger hilariously explained what he thought of the show and what the Oscars can do to improve, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: