Marvel Has Revealed Black Panther And Captain Marvel Sequel Titles, And Wow

For over a decade the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the movie theater have been hand-in-hand. The release of new Marvel movies have been events as millions of fans around the world have come together to see the new chapters in the franchise. Today, Marvel Studios dropped a teaser video celebrating just that sort of experience, but while it helped us remember where the MCU has been, it also showed us a glimpse of the future, including revealing the official titles for two big MCU sequels, which tells us a lot more about just what those movies will really be, and they're absolutely perfect. The sequel to Black Panther is officially titled, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Captain Marvel 2 is now known simply as The Marvels.