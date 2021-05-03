Marvel Has Revealed Black Panther And Captain Marvel Sequel Titles, And Wow

For over a decade the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the movie theater have been hand-in-hand. The release of new Marvel movies have been events as millions of fans around the world have come together to see the new chapters in the franchise. Today, Marvel Studios dropped a teaser video celebrating just that sort of experience, but while it helped us remember where the MCU has been, it also showed us a glimpse of the future, including revealing the official titles for two big MCU sequels, which tells us a lot more about just what those movies will really be, and they're absolutely perfect. The sequel to Black Panther is officially titled, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Captain Marvel 2 is now known simply as The Marvels.
One of the biggest questions we all had about an upcoming Marvel film was exactly how the sequel to Black Panther would move forward without Chadwick Boseman, and while the new title doesn't give us that entire answer, it does feel like the movie itself will be focused on dealing with that same question. Chadwick Boseman is gone, and so is T'Challa, but the MCU will go forward, and so will Wakanda.
We knew that the character of Ms. Marvel, who will debut in a DIsney+ series prior to the new Captain Marvel movie, was set to appear in the sequel, but based on the title, she's going to do a lot more than simply appear, as the The Marvels implies a movie with no single lead, but rather a team. It seems Brie Larson's Carol Danvers may be sharing the stage with her teenage namesake, and possibly others as well such as Monica Rambeau, who gained her own superpowers in WandaVision.
It's a little thing. We already knew these movies were coming, but the fact that they have official titles makes them feel more real. It makes them feel closer, even though they're both more than a year away. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to debut in July of 2022, and The Marvels will follow in November.
The video from Marvel Studios also includes a few other pieces of information that we didn't have before. It has he first footage of Eternals that we've ever seen. It also officially dates Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for May 5, 2023. It also seems to tease that, while still officially untitled and undated, the next movie we get after that could be Fantastic Four.
If this doesn't get you hyped for going back to the movies, I don't know what will. While we're still two more months from the release of Black Widow, it does feel like the film really will open in two months, and not be delayed yet again. And now, thanks to this video and the voice of Stan Lee, I'm even more excited to see you at the theater for the next Marvel movie.