Latest Jurassic World: Dominion Update Makes The Threequel Feel So Real

As with so many big movies, Jurassic World: Dominion, the third movie in the latest big Jurassic Park trilogy was delayed due to global pandemic. It was originally set to come out just next month, but instead we'll be waiting another year as the movie is now set to be released in June of 2022. And while the movie is still so far away it also has never felt closer, as composer Michael Giacchino has now confirmed that the recording of the movie's score is now complete.
Yesterday film composer extraordinaire Michael Giacchino said he was working on his final day of a 10-day stretch recording the music for Jurassic World: Dominion, which means that now that work is done and the score for the next Jurassic World movie, Dominion, is now complete. I can't really read music, but I guess if you can you'll even get a sneak peek as to what the movie will sound like. It also means that the movie is almost done.
Traditionally, the scoring of a movie is done with a live orchestra in a recording studio together, while a rough edit of the film plays overhead. This is done so that the music can be recorded in synch with the actual movie, and nothing is done too fast or too slow. This likely means that while some post production details like digital effects might not be completed, something close to the final edit of the movie has been done. Jurassic World: Dominion may not be coming out for more than a year, but it's seemingly very near to be ready to release.
The movie had it's release date ultimately pushed back a full year, but the production of the movie itself wasn't delayed nearly that long by the pandemic, and so the film was ultimately going to be "done" much sooner. Many movies are in a similar position. Films like the next James Bond and Black Widow that were on the verge of release when things shut down have been ready for release for a year but still have not seen the light of day. Many movies that were able to get back to production have since wrapped up even though new release dates are far down the road in some cases.
Jurassic World: Dominion certainly will be ready for release long in advance of its current date. The biggest hurdle now is simply all the other movies that have been waiting in line. Release calendars end up getting laid out far in advance because studios want to give their movies the best chance for success. This means avoiding direct competition with other studios as much as possible but also avoiding competition with itself. Universal doesn't want to release two of its movies so close together that one damages the box office of the other.
It's still possible we could see release dates change and maybe Jurassic World: Dominion could even move up the calendar. While movies do appear to be on the way back, there's still a lot of uncertainty.