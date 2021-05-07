Wrath Of Man Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Jason Statham (Harry “H” Hill)

As Harry "H" Hill, a cold and mysterious stranger hired to transport hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week, Jason Statham plays our rough-and-tumble protagonist in Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man. This is the fourth collaboration between Statham and Ritchie. Previously, the actor stole the show by playing Bacon in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. Later, Statham starred in Snatch and Revolver. Next, the action star and the writer-director will make their fifth collaboration with the upcoming action-thriller that's reportedly titled Five Eyes, which Statham produced.

Elsewhere, Jason Statham played Frank Martin in The Transporter trilogy. He also played Chev Chelios in the Crank movies. Statham's other notable starring vehicles include The Bank Job, Chaos, War, Death Race, In the Name of the King, and the Mechanic movies. Additionally, the action star frontlined Homefront, Parker, Wild Card, Blitz, Killer Elite, Safe, Redemption, and The Meg. Statham might soon star in a splashy sequel to the latter movie.