Wrath Of Man Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

This weekend, Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham finally reunite for the new action-thriller, Wrath of Man, an English-language remake of 2004's French drama-thriller, Cash Truck. Having collaborated with the brooding action star with Lock, Star, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, fans are hoping that this star-driven action vehicle will be a return-to-form for its lead actor and hard-working co-writer/director. It's too early to know whether or not that's the case, but we do know that Ritchie has assembled another strong cast for this latest Statham project. Co-starring Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Eddie Marsan, Scott Eastwood, and Post Malone, among several more recognizable faces, you've been acquainted with these heavy-hitting actors, and if you're wondering why they look familiar, we're here to help. Here's where you've seen Wrath of Man's cast before.
Jason Statham (Harry “H” Hill)
As Harry "H" Hill, a cold and mysterious stranger hired to transport hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week, Jason Statham plays our rough-and-tumble protagonist in Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man. This is the fourth collaboration between Statham and Ritchie. Previously, the actor stole the show by playing Bacon in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. Later, Statham starred in Snatch and Revolver. Next, the action star and the writer-director will make their fifth collaboration with the upcoming action-thriller that's reportedly titled Five Eyes, which Statham produced.
Elsewhere, Jason Statham played Frank Martin in The Transporter trilogy. He also played Chev Chelios in the Crank movies. Statham's other notable starring vehicles include The Bank Job, Chaos, War, Death Race, In the Name of the King, and the Mechanic movies. Additionally, the action star frontlined Homefront, Parker, Wild Card, Blitz, Killer Elite, Safe, Redemption, and The Meg. Statham might soon star in a splashy sequel to the latter movie.
Additionally, Jason Statham played Lee Christmas in The Expendables movies and Deckard Shaw in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. Later, he reprised this role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The actor also earned acclaim for his comedic role in Spy (which might get a sequel as well). His other notable supporting credits include The Italian Job, Collateral, Ghosts of Mars, and Cellular. Prior to acting, Statham worked as a model. Additionally, he was a member of Britain's national diving team.
Holt McCallany (Bullet)
In the role of Bullet, H's supervisor who takes a liking to our lead character when he's a rookie, Holt McCallany plays a mentor figure in Wrath of Man. Most notably, McCallany was known for playing FBI Special Agent Bill Tench in Netflix's Mindhunter. His other television credits include CSI: Miami, Blue Bloods, Heroes, Freedom, Lights Out, Golden Boy, and Law & Order.
Outside of television, Holt McCallany can be seen in Fight Club, Three Kings, Alpha Dog, Sully, Alien 3, Creepshow 2, Men of Honor, and Vantage Point. Additionally, the actor appeared in The Losers, Shot Caller, The Peacemaker, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Perfect Guy, and Justice League. Most recently, the actor appeared in Greenland last year. Next, McCallany is set to be seen in Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley and Netflix's The Ice Road. He's also signed on to star in 61st Street and Our Summer of Song.
Jeffrey Donovan (Jackson)
Playing the part of Jackson, a violent personality with a link to our main character, Jeffrey Donovan is a threatening character in Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man. Most notably, Donovan had a starring role as Michael Westen in USA Network's Burn Notice. Additionally, the actor starred in Believe in Me and Come Early Morning. Furthermore, Donovan played Robert F. Kennedy in J. Edgar and John F. Kennedy in LBJ. His other notable film credits include Hitch, Changeling, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Bait, Sleepers, Shot Caller, Villains, Lucy in the Sky, and the Sicario movies. Most recently, Donovan appeared in 2020's Honest Thief and Let Him Go. Next, he'll be seen in Surrounded.
Away from film, Jeffrey Donovan played a recurring role as Charlie Haverford in FX's Fargo Season 2. He also played a main role in Hulu's Shut Eye. Additionally, Donovan appears in Touching Evil, Crossing Jordan, and Law & Order. He was also heard in Amazon Prime's Invincible. Outside of acting, Donovan directed Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe.
Josh Hartnett (Boy Sweat Dave)
As Boy Sweat Dave, Josh Hartnett plays a splashy supporting character in Wrath of Man. Most notably, Hartnett starred in Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Lucky Number Slevin, O, The Black Dahlia, and 30 Days of Night. He can also be seen in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, The Virgin Suicides, the '90s horror movie The Faculty, Robert Rodriguez's Sin City, Here on Earth, Wild Horses, and Town & Country. Last year, Hartnett was seen in Inherit the Viper and Most Wanted. Next, he'll be seen in Ida Red, Valley of the Gods, and Guy Ritchie's Five Eyes.
Away from film, Josh Hartnett first found fame through his lead role in ABC's Cracker. Most notably, he played a lead role in Showtime's Penny Dreadful. Last year, the actor played a main role in Spectrum Originals' short-lived series, Paradise Lost. Next, he'll be seen in Exterminate All the Brutes later this year.
Laz Alonzo (Carlos)
In the role of Carlos, Laz Alonzo can be seen in Wrath of Man. Most notably, Alonzo played Tsu'tey in Avatar and Fenix Calderon in Fast & Furious. More recently, Alonzo took on the role of MM in Amazon Prime's The Boys. His other notable film credits include Jarhead, Miracle at St. Anna, Detroit, This Christmas, Constatine, Stomp the Yard, Just Wright, and Captivity. Additionally, Alonzo can be seen in Straw Dogs, Battle of the Year, Traffik, The Last Stand, and Jumping the Broom. On television, Alonzo starred in NBC's Deception and appeared in Southland, The Mysteries of Laura, L.A. Finest, and Power Book II: Ghost. He was also seen in A Black Lady Sketch Show earlier this year.
Raul Castillo (Sam)
Playing the part of Sam, Raul Castillo fills in a supporting character in Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man. Most notably, Castillo took on the role of Richie Donado Ventura in HBO's Looking. He reprised this character in Looking: The Movie. Additionally, the actor received notice and acclaim for his lead performance in We the Animals. His other film credits include Special Correspondents, Unsane, Knives Out, El Chicano, Permission, Cold Weather, and Amexicano. Additionally, earlier this year, Castillo played a supporting role in Little Fish. Soon, the actor will be seen in Army of the Dead, Night Teeth, iGilbert, and Mother/Android.
Additionally, away from film, Raul Castillo had a recurring role in Netflix's Atypical. He also played a regular role in the streaming service's short-lived series, Seven Seconds. His other TV credits include Nurse Jackie, Law & Order, Gotham, Damages, All My Children, Easy, Riverdale, and Blue Bloods. Furthermore, Castillo played a role in 2020's horror podcast, Ghost Tape.
DeObia Oparei (Brad)
As Brad, DeObia Oparei can be seen in a prominent supporting role in Wrath of Man. Previously, the actor played Gunner in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Dikembe Umbutu in Independence Day: Resurgence, Rongo in Dumbo (2019), and Gromm in Jumanji: The Next Level. His other notable film credits include Alien 3, Your Highness, Dredd, Thunderbirds, Dark City, Dirty Pretty Things, The Four Feathers, and Moulin Rouge! He can also be seen in Doom, Death Race 2, The Presence, Mr. Nice, Thick as Thieves, The Foreigner, 7 Seconds, and Green Street 2: Stand Your Ground.
Additionally, away from television, DeObia Oparei played Areo Hotah in HBO's Game of Thrones and Mr. Effiong in Netflix's Sex Education. He can also be seen in The Orville, Santa Clarita Diet, and Proof. Furthermore, the actor can be heard in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.
Eddie Marsan (Terry)
In the role of Terry, Eddie Marsan plays a notable character in Wrath of Man. Most notably, Marsan received acclaim for his standout performance in Happy-Go-Lucky. Some of his other film credits include Mission: Impossible III, War Horse, Hancock, The World's End, V for Vendetta and the Sherlock Holmes movies. Additionally, Marsan can be seen in The Disappearance of Alice Creed, Concussion, Deadpool 2, Vice, White Boy Rick, Jack the Giant Slayer, Me and Orson Welles, The Illusionist, 21 Grams, Gangs of New York, Filth, and Miami Vice. More recently Marsan played roles in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, The Professor and the Madman, Abigail, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He also previously collaborated with Guy Ritchie on last year's The Gentlemen. Earlier this year, he appeared in The Virtuoso. Next, he'll be seen in Flag Day, Violence of Action, and Vesper Seeds.
Away from film, Eddie Marsan played Terry Donovan in Showtime's Ray Donovan. He was also seen in Criminal Justice and Get Well Soon. He'll soon be seen in The Thief, His Wife, and The Canoe.
Scott Eastwood (Jan)
Playing the part of Jan, a hot-headed personality with a dark side, Scott Eastwood takes on a sinister character in Wrath of Man. Previously, the actor starred in The Longest Ride, Overdrive, Mercury Plains, Diablo, The Perfect Wave, Walk of Fame (both of which he produced), and last year's The Outpost. Additionally, the son of Clint Eastwood can be seen in Flags of Our Fathers, Gran Torino, Invictus, and Trouble with the Curve. His other notable supporting credits include Suicide Squad, Snowden, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Fury, and The Fate of the Furious. Furthermore, Scott Eastwood can be seen in Texas Chainsaw 3D, The Forger, An American Crime, and Pride. Next, he'll star in Dangerous and I Want You Back, which is currently filming.
Outside of film, Scott Eastwood played Officer Jim Barnes in Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Also, Eastwood made an appearance in Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" music video.
Austin “Post Malone” Post (Robber #6)
As a character known as Robber #6, rapper Austin Post, i.e. Post Malone, continues to build his screen resume with Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man. Better known for his hit singles like "Rockstar," "Psycho," and "Circles," to name only a few, Post Malone began his acting career with a voice role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he also contributed "Sunflower" alongside Swae Lee. Last year, the musician made his live-action screen debut with a supporting role in Netflix's Spenser Confidential.
Rob Delaney (Boss Blake Halls)
In the role of Boss Blake Halls, Rob Delaney is also seen in Wrath of Man. Most notably, Delaney is the Emmy-nominated co-writer, co-creator, and co-star of Channel 4's acclaimed dramedy series, Catastrophe. The actor can also be seen in shows like Key & Peele, Burning Love, Cougar Town, Trust, and The Michael J. Fox Show. Outside of TV, Delaney memorably played Peter in Deadpool 2. He also played Agent Loeb in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Gil Norman in Bombshell. Furthermore, his other film credits include Last Christmas, The Hustle, Life After Beth, and this year's Tom & Jerry. Next, Delaney will appear in The Good House, Home Alone, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, The Bubble, and Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.
Additionally, Rob Delaney is signed on to appear in Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth. He will also be seen in Amazon Prime's The Power and he'll narrate Meet the Meerkats. Delaney has also lent his voice to Birdgirl, The Great North, and No Activity.
Wrath of Man premieres in theaters on May 7, 2021.