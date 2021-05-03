Universal Studios Just Dropped A Tease For The Velocicoaster And I'm Somehow Even More Hyped

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster is currently running previews for annual passholders and other guests but it won't be open to the general public until June 10. Seeing the responses from those that have ridden the new roller coaster already one wouldn't necessarily think it would be possible to be more excited for it, and yet, each of these images posted by the UOR Twitter account is just beautiful. That wooden gate with the Jurassic Park logo on it looks like the perfect place for a fan to grab a photo op. I want to stand there with a cup of hot coffee and just wait for that gate to open up.