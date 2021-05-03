Universal Studios Just Dropped A Tease For The Velocicoaster And I'm Somehow Even More Hyped

Major theme parks are now open all over the country and fans are flocking back to their favorite attractions. But while simply being open is enough for many, the theme parks themselves are back at work finishing brand new experiences as well. At Universal Orlando Resort's Islands of Adventure that means the brand new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and now the park's Twitter account is teasing the upcoming roller coaster and getting me even more hyped for it.
Jurassic World Velocicoaster is still more than a month away for the general public, but the hype is building to a fever pitch. The new roller coaster has been the main topic of conversation surrounding Universal Orlando Resort since before the theme park would even admit it was real, but now it's almost here and it's getting incredibly difficult not to get excited.
The Jurassic World Velocicoaster is currently running previews for annual passholders and other guests but it won't be open to the general public until June 10. Seeing the responses from those that have ridden the new roller coaster already one wouldn't necessarily think it would be possible to be more excited for it, and yet, each of these images posted by the UOR Twitter account is just beautiful. That wooden gate with the Jurassic Park logo on it looks like the perfect place for a fan to grab a photo op. I want to stand there with a cup of hot coffee and just wait for that gate to open up.
Other images just show off other elements of the attraction, parts of the coaster itself that look like they'll be incredibly fun or just parts of associated themeing. Seeing video of the coaster actually running makes it look amazing, but these simple still shots of the attraction make it look like a sleeping beast, about to awaken. It feels dangerous, but also exciting.
Based on the reactions to those that have been on Jurassic World Velocicoaster, the new ride is everything fans have been hoping it would be. There have been few if any reactions that aren't completely enamoured with everything from the raptor paddock queue to the ride itself. Whether you love Jurassic World or simply love roller coasters, this one looks to be another great addition to Islands of Adventure which already has one of the best roller coasters at any park in Florida thanks to Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
Between the Velocicoaster at Universal, the new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster coming to Disney World, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash that just opened at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort, there's so much cool new stuff at theme parks to be excited about.