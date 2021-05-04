Disney World Celebrates May The 4th By Revealing Amazing New Lightsaber You Need To See

For as long as Star Wars has been around we've all been fascinated by the lightsaber. If you were a Star Wars fan as a kid you likely grabbed any cardboard tube or other cylindrical object you could find to be your lightsaber as you played a Jedi. The only problem with those toys, and even most other actual toy lightsabers was that they never disappeared into the hilt the way the real thing did. There was always something that separated the lightsabers in the real world from the ones in a galaxy far, far, away. Until now.