See Chris Pratt's Hilarious Response To Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Release Date

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
This week was an exciting one for Marvel fans. Monday kicked off with a video from Marvel Studios encouraging fans to return to theaters. But said video also included the reveal of footage, titles, and new release dates. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was no exception, as it’s now set to arrive May 2023. And Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt’s response to the news was pretty hilarious.
Chris Pratt first became a household name thanks to his work on Parks and Recreation, before becoming a movie megastar leading multiple major franchises. His tenure in the MCU as Star-Lord has been acclaimed, and fans are eager to see what happens to the character in Guardians 3. Pratt responded to the news about the threequel’s official release date, saying:
Say what you want about Chris Pratt, but his comedy is consistent. And while Marvel Studios broke the internet this week, Pratt is happy to take the piss out of the situation on social media. No wonder he landed the role of Star-Lord.
Chris Pratt shared his funny take on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 news over on his personal Twitter account. Rather than speaking to his true feelings about filming the upcoming threequel, Pratt joked that he “loved the first two” movies. Same, though.
Marvel fans can re-watch Chris Pratt’s time in the MCU over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While Chris Pratt jokes, the pressure is on for the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn’s threequel was originally meant to be one of the first movies in Phase Four, but was pushed back a number of years after Gunn was (temporarily) fired and got a gig helming The Suicide Squad. The third Guardians has been a long time coming, and fans are eager to see how the beloved team’s story comes to a close.
Luckily for those fans, we will be treated to some Guardians content as we continue waiting for Vol. 3. The motley crew will pop up in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, as Chris Hemsworth’s character left with the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, there’s going to be a holiday special as well as animated shorts about Baby Groot.
Narratively there are a ton of narrative threads to pull from for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The most obvious is the location of 2014 Gamora, who was brought into the present in the events of Endgame. And since the Guardians suffered so much by the hands of Thanos and The Snap, there’s still a lot to unpack.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters May 5th. 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.