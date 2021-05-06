How Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Inspired By Glenn Close, According To The Film’s Costume Designer

Other than the fact that the Cruella character does seem to be defined by black and white, obviously, there's a bit of red that comes in and the Dalmatians are an important part of it, but no, I didn't really. I did look at Jasper and Horace particularly in the animation and felt that there was something lovely about the way they were drawn and their colors. So, I slightly brought that into Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser's costumes. But they were probably the most influenced in any way by particularly the animation. Otherwise, I just wanted to sort of make sure that you could believe that eventually, she could become Glenn Close. But, that was about as far as my influence went.