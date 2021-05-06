Apparently Josh Hartnett’s Wrath Of Man Character Wasn’t In The Script So He Made It Up As They Went Along

My whole experience on this film was a pure Ritchie moment, because my character wasn’t in the script. There was a character called ‘Boy Sweat Dave,’ he was tiny, barely written, he was in a few scenes. The actor who was gonna play him dropped out, or was fired, I don’t know what happened there. Guy called me the day he started filming … he knew I was in England, and he said ‘Could you come up to London? I’ve got this part I want you to think about and consider. It’s not in the script, but we’ll make it up as we go along. What do you think?’ I was like, ‘That sounds like a really interesting challenge. I love Guy Ritchie’s movies. I wanna see where this goes, let’s do it.’