Walt Disney World Just Announced Its First After Hours Event Since Reopening

While the Disney After Hours BOO BASH is certainly a paired-down offering from what we normally see at Halloween, it's a positive sign that we're seeing an event of this magnitude at all. There may be no parades or fireworks, but for those people who are used to celebrating Halloween at Disney World, there should be enough that feels familiar. This is likely a good sign for other Disney After Hours events being added to the schedule in the future, so we could very likely get a Christmas Party again as well, even if it's not quite what we're used to seeing.