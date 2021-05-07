Of Course Josh Hartnett Wants To Play Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage

Even though a sequel to Mortal Kombat hasn’t been announced as being in the works, everyone has an idea of who they want to play Johnny Cage. Fans, entertainment sites and even the cast and crew that worked on director Simon McQuoid’s fighting game adaptation all have their favorite prospects in reaction to the big sequel tease at the end of the potential franchise starter. But somehow, some way, Wrath of Man star Josh Hartnett’s name has gotten into the mix, and upon asking for his thoughts, I learned that naturally, he’s totally up for playing the role.