Someone Finally Asked Frequently Fan-Cast Josh Heuston About Fourth Wing, And Now The Fans Are Fighting Among Themselves
Could he be the wingleader?
Following the release of Onyx Storm, hype has been extra high for the Fourth Wing series, and I think many of us book fans are chomping at the bit for Empyrean updates. So, while we wait, the intense focus on fan-casting characters like Xaden has been real. Well, now Josh Heuston – a top contender among readers – has been asked about potentially playing the wingleader, and it’s sparked quite the debate among fans.
Josh Heuston Was Asked If He’s Playing Xaden In Fourth Wing, And He Had A Cryptic Response
During a premiere, 7BravoAU interviewed Josh Heuston, and the reporter said that she “would say we’re here with Josh, but are we really here with Xaden?” Then, the Dune: Prophecy actor responded in stride. In the video, he put his hand over his mouth, took a breath, and said:
The interviewer went on to say she thought that might imply a “yes,” and then noted the speculation about him being Xaden or Bodhi in the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing. She said she was excited to “start calling [him] Xaden from now on,” to which the actor said:
Then, when he was told that the name suits him, he said, “Hopefully.” So, it would seem that he likes the idea of possibly playing this character…
Now, Heuston has read all the books, as Marie Claire noted, and fans have speculated about the word “violence” being written over a video he was in and a dragon being put in his Instagram bio. So, people have been getting hyped up about him possibly being the beloved shadow weilder.
However, there’s also a camp of fans who think he should play Xaden's cousin Bodhi instead, which has led to some debate in the comments.
Now Fans Can’t Get On The Same Page About If He Should Play Xaden Or Bodhi
First of all, let’s start with the camp that agrees. There are plenty of people who think this Heartbreak High star should be Xaden, as many comments exclaimed:
- WHY IS EVERYONE MAD this guy is literally Xaden 🤦♀️ -Zahra Arabi
- THATS MY XADEN -jewel
- OUR XADEN RIORSON 😍🐉 -Yoselin Villarreal
- This man is literally Xaden idk how y’all don’t see it 😭 -Hoddy
- THIS IS MY XADDYYYYY -KIKA
- THIS MAN IS XADEN YOU CANNOT CHANGE MY MIND😂😂 -Srta.Kaotica
Now, while there’s a bunch of girlies who do love this idea, there are plenty who don’t. However, they still want to see Heuston in the series, just as Bodhi.
Notably, Emilio Sakraya is another frontrunner in the world of fancasting Xaden. Fans love the idea of the German actor playing him, and he’s been using the dragon emoji and liking TikToks about the show. However, that’s by no means confirmation.
It has made fans very excited about him as a possibility, though, and for many, they see him as Xaden and Heuston as his younger cousin instead:
- Yes for bodhi, Emilio for xaddy -Lily Jean
- Nope definitely Bodhi vibe -A Morunga
- Bodhi yes 👌🏻 …. Xaden no 😌 -HannahhMcD1
- I think this 100% confirms his in fourth wing……just not sure who. I’m hoping for Emilio as Xaden -Sarah K
- Bodhi yes but Xaden?!?! It’s not giving shadow daddy -Alexis Hime
- Emilio is MY Xaden. Josh is Bodhi 🖤🖤🖤 -m lexis
Honestly, either way, I’ll be happy! Both guys seem like good options, and all I really want is some positive forward momentum on Fourth Wing. Thankfully, fancasting like this and Dylan Efron as Dain or Brennan is a welcome and fun distraction. Now, I’m curious to see which camp is right in the Xaden debate and who will play other main characters, like Violet.
However, while we wait for official confirmation about Xaden, Bodhi and more, I’ll be fantasizing about the Fourth Wing moments I want to see in the show and trying to picture Josh Heuston in them.
