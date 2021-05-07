F9 Is Breaking Ground For The Fast And Furious Franchise In An Unexpected Way

At this point it feels like the Fast and Furious franchise has done it all. They've been all over the world, and completed all forms of crazy stunts. The new trailer for the film even implied that what started as a joke, that the series should take the characters to outer space, might even be actually happening, or at least something very close to it. There seems to be little else for the new movie to do of note, except, as it turns out, have two female characters actually spend any meaningful time on screen together. F9 will finally give Michelle Rodriguez's Letty and Jordana Brewster's Mia some real time on screen together.