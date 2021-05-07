news

F9 Is Breaking Ground For The Fast And Furious Franchise In An Unexpected Way

Jordana Brewster in F9

At this point it feels like the Fast and Furious franchise has done it all. They've been all over the world, and completed all forms of crazy stunts. The new trailer for the film even implied that what started as a joke, that the series should take the characters to outer space, might even be actually happening, or at least something very close to it. There seems to be little else for the new movie to do of note, except, as it turns out, have two female characters actually spend any meaningful time on screen together. F9 will finally give Michelle Rodriguez's Letty and Jordana Brewster's Mia some real time on screen together.

It sounds wild, but it's true that the two main female characters throughout the Fast & Furious movies have never really conversed with each other on screen or had any meaningful interactions. This despite the fact that the franchise is nearly nine movies long and the two characters are sisters-in-law, as Mia is the sister of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Letty is his wife. But Jordana Brewster told Insider that getting these two characters together was a big deal for Rodriguez and so their relationship will be dealt with in the new movie...

Michelle [Rodriguez] was like, 'Dude, we've never had a scene together. We're always secondary with the guys. We don't interact. We have a sisterhood. We need to explore this.'

At first glance it seems impossible that Letty and Mia have had no scenes together in the franchise, but when you break it down it's perhaps not that crazy. Of the eight movies that have been released thus far, neither character appeared in the second or third entry. Letty's character is basically absent from the fourth film, as she apparently is killed, and then is also presumed dead in Fast Five. When she returns in the sixth film, she's on the other side due to her amnesia. Mia is likewise missing from the most recent movie, The Fate of the Furious, apparently having left the life to be with her family.

So when you eliminate the films where the characters are literally missing, there are really only a couple of movies where the two characters would even have a chance to be together in any meaningful way, but it seems even then that doesn't really happen. The Fast and the Furious has always been something of a boys club where the actresses haven't been given equal billing. However, Michelle Rodriguez took very public issue with that fact after the last movie, even indicating she might not return for future films if the issue was not addressed.

The issue was addressed, and so not only are Letty and Mia back, but they'll be able to actually explore their characters and their relationship to each other in a meaningful way. It's just one more reason to be excited for F9 when it comes out June 25.

Up Next

Michelle Rodriguez Went Off On Hobbs And Shaw Writer About Justice For Han Comments
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Upcoming Michael Rooker Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor news 6d Upcoming Michael Rooker Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor Will Ashton
Vin Diesel Reveals Why Fans Of The First Fast And Furious Movie Will Enjoy F9 news 7d Vin Diesel Reveals Why Fans Of The First Fast And Furious Movie Will Enjoy F9 Adam Holmes
Fast And Furious Video Recaps All The Explosive Action Ahead Of F9 news 7d Fast And Furious Video Recaps All The Explosive Action Ahead Of F9 Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

The Woman In The Window May 14, 2021 The Woman In The Window Rating TBD
Outside The Wire Jan 15, 2021 Outside The Wire 7
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Chris Rock’s Spiral Movie Is Building Anticipation By Making Jigsaw’s Creepy Puppet Sexy TBD Chris Rock’s Spiral Movie Is Building Anticipation By Making Jigsaw’s Creepy Puppet Sexy Rating TBD
Former Dexter Star Seemingly Confirms Terrible News About Michael C. Hall's Revival On Showtime TBD Former Dexter Star Seemingly Confirms Terrible News About Michael C. Hall's Revival On Showtime Rating TBD
Why Zack Snyder Says He ‘Wouldn’t Survive’ Doing A Star Wars Movie TBD Why Zack Snyder Says He ‘Wouldn’t Survive’ Doing A Star Wars Movie Rating TBD
After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Title Was Revealed, Lupita Nyong’o Shares Funny Video From The Set TBD After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Title Was Revealed, Lupita Nyong’o Shares Funny Video From The Set Rating TBD
Will More Important Star Wars Characters Appear On The Bad Batch? Here's What The Writer Says TBD Will More Important Star Wars Characters Appear On The Bad Batch? Here's What The Writer Says Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information