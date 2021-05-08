A Disneyland Imagineer Has Responded To The Snow White Ride Controversy

As far as the rest of it goes, it seems to be largely much ado about nothing. Some outlets freaked out that people were freaking out over Snow White, when it doesn't actually appear that many people were freaking out in the first place. Even conceding the initial point that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs contains a kiss that the lead character can't consent to, nobody really seems that bothered by it. The truth is that people love this moment. It's true love's kiss, and so there's an underlying understanding that the kiss is wanted. People seem to understand this overall. While Disney Parks have been making an effort to make sure the attractions convey the appropriate messages, in the hierarchy of issues that Disneyland needs to fix, this is low on the list.