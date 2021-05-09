Jurassic World 3: 4 Dinosaurs We Hope To See Return In Dominion

Even with an extra summer separating us all from Jurassic World: Dominion, there are some things we’re already set up to expect out of director Colin Trevorrow’s big threequel. For instance, fans will be reintroduced to Drs. Alan Grant, Elle Sattler and Ian Malcolm; who are together for the first time since Jurassic Park. And when it comes to the dinosaur content, you know that Blue the Velociraptor will be on hand, as she’s basically the featured creature in the Jurassic World trilogy.
But there are other species of dinosaurs that have either been absent from the series for some time, as well as particular dinosaur characters we’re hoping to see return in Jurassic World: Dominion. So since there’s some extra time between now and the return of Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, why not bring up the dinosaurs we’re hoping to see return to the Jurassic World fold? Hold onto your butts, because we're delving into that subject now.
Dilophosaurus
One of the coolest dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, the Dilophosaurus is an iconic creature of mayhem. Last seen delivering Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) his just desserts, every time a Jurassic series sequel has come around, there’s been hope that we’d see this spitting siren yet again. So far, almost thirty years later and over the span of four sequels, all we’ve gotten is a holographic cameo in Jurassic World.
Oh sure, it almost sounded like a Dilophosaurus was present in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s big opening showdown. But apparently the species was cut from director J.A. Bayona’s film before the final edit. So if there was any dinosaur that was hotly anticipated for a return, it has to be the Dilophosaurus. If Jurassic World: The Ride canon has anything to say about it, that very species is still roaming the park’s grounds.
Spinosaurus
It’s rather odd that the Spinosaurus would be introduced as a challenger to the T-Rex in a Jurassic film again. Sure, it was seen as a villain for killing the Rex on Isla Sorna in a rather quick fashion, but even then, you have to remember it’s a dinosaur. Massive creatures like the Spinosaurus need to eat, and like it or not, the T-Rex was just as likely to be taken down as a human.
Jurassic World referenced this species as well, as we saw Roberta the Tyrannosaurus Rex smash through a Spinosaurus skeleton before her huge fight with the Indominous Rex. Surely the folks at InGen, or whatever company allowed Jurassic World: Dominion to reintroduce the villainous Lewis Dodgson into the franchise, has plans to bring this gigantic beast back into the world, right? Let’s see some stomping terror in the sixth Jurassic film.
Bumpy The Ankylosaurus
During the run of Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, we’ve been introduced to Bumpy the Ankylosaurus. Starting out as a cute little baby, this Ankylosaurus has grown into a true badass that the stranded campers can still depend on. But with the Camp Cretaceous timeline taking place between Jurassic World’s disastrous day at the park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s volcanic disaster, it’s still a question of whether we’ll see Bumpy taken off the island or not.
There was no indication of an Ankylosaurus being taken off the island in Fallen Kingdom; in fact, it looked like quite a few ran off a cliff in one of the earlier set-pieces. While we definitely know that Jurassic World: Dominion will connect with some of the stuff we see in Camp Cretaceous, it’s not a given that this brave dinosaur will make it out of the animated series alive. That won’t stop us from still hoping she does.
Roberta The Tyrannosaurus Rex
Perhaps the most anticipated return that fans are hoping for in Jurassic World: Dominion is that of series legend, defender of humanity and challenger to the mighty lion, Roberta the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Yes, some call her “Rexy,” but Phil Tippett’s storyboards called her Roberta. So it’s canon, and it stays; much like Roberta herself should do when it comes to this third Jurassic World entry.
Roughly as old as the franchise itself, Roberta has been around since Jurassic Park and is still kicking. She’s survived a brand new park being built, an Indominous Rex attack and even a volcanic eruption that threatened the life of every dinosaur on Isla Nublar. However, Tyrannosaurus Rexes have a lifespan of roughly 29-30 years, and by the time Jurassic World: Dominion is released, Roberta will be in that range.
Maybe inGen and Masrani Global have been able to keep Roberta happy and healthy enough that she’ll be in Jurassic World: Dominion. It’s still a possibility that we won’t have to see the treasured mascot of all things Jurassic die in combat. At the very least, if Roberta has to go, it’d be nice to say goodbye to her with one last adventure. She’s earned it after all she’s done, and fans of the Jurassic World saga wouldn't want anything less.
Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t in theaters until June 10, 2022, but the anticipation is already running hot. Among all of the exciting plot twists and revelations we’re expecting to see on the human side of things, there’s a promise of bigger and more epic dinosaur action in the works. With any luck, the creatures we’ve discussed above will be along for the ride, in the franchise that’s been 65 million years in the making. In the meantime, we’ll have Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous to look forward to, as Season 3 premieres on Friday, May 21, only on Netflix.