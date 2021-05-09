Jurassic World 3: 4 Dinosaurs We Hope To See Return In Dominion

There was no indication of an Ankylosaurus being taken off the island in Fallen Kingdom; in fact, it looked like quite a few ran off a cliff in one of the earlier set-pieces. While we definitely know that Jurassic World: Dominion will connect with some of the stuff we see in Camp Cretaceous, it’s not a given that this brave dinosaur will make it out of the animated series alive. That won’t stop us from still hoping she does.