Mark Wahlberg Pays Loving Tribute To Mother Alma Wahlberg On What Would Have Been Her 79th Birthday

Mark Wahlberg and his family unfortunately experienced a major loss just recently. Alma Wahlberg, the matriarch of the family, sadly passed away following a battle with dementia. The sweet and funny woman was a fan-favorite presence on the A&E reality show Wahlburgers but, more importantly, she was a loving mother to her nine children. The late TV personality just passed, and she would have turned 79 on the day. With this, Mark Wahlberg took to social media to pay tribute to her with a sweet post.