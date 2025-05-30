Following M*A*S*H Star Loretta Swit's Death At 87, A Lovely TV Tribute Is Already Planned For Her Iconic Character

M.A.S.H. was an iconic comedy that brought laughs to CBS' fictional take on the Korean War for eleven seasons between 1972-1983, with a large cast of familiar faces over the years. Of the full cast, however, only Alan Alda and Loretta Swit appeared in the very first and very last episodes. Sadly, Swit has passed away at the age of 87 with a long list of accolades to her name, and one network is already planning a week-long tribute in the 2025 TV schedule to her and her character of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan.

Loretta Swit Dies At 87

Loretta Swit died shortly after midnight on May 30, according to publicist Harlan Boll (via THR), due to suspected natural causes per a police report. For her work on M*A*S*H, she was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy ten times, a.k.a. for every season of the series except for the very first. She won in both 1980 and 1982.

Swit and Alan Alda were the only two cast members to win multiple Emmys for their performances over the eleven seasons of the series, which grew significantly more dramatic as the years went on. By the time of the finale, M*A*S*H arguably qualified more as a dramedy than a comedy.

The finale held the record for the most-viewed TV broadcast for nearly 30 years with 105.97 viewers in 1983. (No, that's not a typo.) Naturally, that meant the finale was the hit show's most-watched episode and guaranteed that M*A*S*H could be remembered for ending well. All of this is to say, what better way to honor Loretta Swit's work for so many years than with a marathon of standout episodes?

A M*A*S*H Marathon In Honor Of Loretta Swit

While the full series is currently available streaming with a Hulu subscription, MeTV has narrowed down the 240 episodes (out of M*A*S*H's 251 total) featuring Houlihan to ten of Loretta Swit's best, which will air nightly between June 2 - June 5. Two will air per night, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The network has been the broadcast home of M*A*S*H for years, to the point that a compilation of Margaret Houlihan's most memorable moments is already available. Take a look:

MeTV Presents the Best of Major Margaret Houlihan - YouTube Watch On

If you're a M*A*S*H aficionado already, you may already be familiar with the episodes chosen to honor Loretta Swit and her character. Check out the picks to honor the actress:

Season 8, Episode 6 – “The Nurses”

Season 5, Episode 3 – “Margaret’s Engagement"

Season 6, Episode 13 – “Comrades in Arms: Part 1”

Season 6, Episode 14 – “Comrades in Arms: Part 2”

Season 5, Episode 1 – “Bug Out Part 1”

Season 5, Episode 2 – “But Out Part 2”

Season 5, Episode 7 – “The Abduction of Margaret Houlihan

Season 10, Episode 12 – “The Birthday Girls”

Season 8, Episode 2 – “Are You Now, Margaret”

Season 7, Episode 20 – “Hot Lips Back in Town

Loretta Swit left behind a strong legacy of comedic and dramatic work, and it's only fitting that she gets a multi-day TV tribute via her top episodes of M*A*S*H in the wake of her passing. Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the family, friends, and loved ones of the late actress in this surely difficult time.