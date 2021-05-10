George Clooney's Work On Batman Allowed His ER Co-Star Julianna Margulies To Thank Joel Schumacher For Sweet Gesture He'd Made Early In Her Career

It had been a rough night and there were a lot of demands. Then, I came out with all the desserts. I had five on each arm and [sic] my food runner had the other ten behind me. They all at that moment got up and left the restaurant. I just remember standing there with all these desserts thinking like, ‘This can’t be my life.’ And Joel Schumacher paid the bill. We pooled our tips… as I’m cleaning off the table, Joel Schumacher walked back in and handed me a $100 dollar bill. He’d already tipped very well and he said, ‘I know you pool your tips. That table was really difficult and I’m sorry. This is for you.’