Dave Bautista Says There's A Second Reason He Took Zack Snyder's Movie Over The Suicide Squad

Of all the former professional wrestlers turned movie stars, nobody has ever put together a collection of films quite as different as Dave Bautista. He's done the big action movies that you'd expect somebody from that world to do, but he's also done family comedies, serious dramatic roles, and everything in between. Bautista is clearly on a different career trajectory then others who have been in a similar position, and the future Dune actor says that's ultimately why he made the decision to star in Zach Snyder's Army of the Dead rather than take an ensemble role in The Suicide Squad.