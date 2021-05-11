Selma Blair Went Full Cruel Intentions On Instagram, And Sarah Michelle Gellar Dropped The Perfect Reply

The 1980s get a lot of credit, as a decade, for perfecting the teenage-movie genre. So much of that goes to the work of John Hughes, who delivered such iconic entries to the teen pool as Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. But don’t sleep on the decade that followed, the 1990s, because a healthy share of memorable teen movies that are beloved by a generation and considered classics. Roger Kumble’s Cruel Intentions absolutely falls into that realm, with the soapy drama capturing the hearts of naughty teens who subscribed to Drama, with a capital D, in their drama. Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair tapped into the movie’s heat recently when she posted this photo on Instagram, which featured a look at her character, Cecile. All it took was hair clips to recapture that magic.