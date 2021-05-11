One Thing About Frozen II That Kristen Bell Thinks Really Worked

Frozen II isn't a perfect movie, whether it's even a "better" film than the first one is certainly a topic of debate. Having said that, the emotional journey that several of the characters go on, not just Anna but Elsa, Kristoff, and even Olaf, is certainly more mature than the first movie. It allows Frozen II to stand on its own and not simply another adventure with the characters from the first movie, it gives the sequel a reason to exist. The only question now is that whether there's any place else that Anna, or Veronica Mars, have left to go.