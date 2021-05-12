Bub And 5 Other Best Movie Zombies Ahead Of Army Of The Dead

R, Warm Bodies

Being different from the zombie pack isn’t enough, as we see in our next entry focused on R (Nicolas Hoult), the love interest/zombie from the cinematic adaptation of Warm Bodies. While the undead still eat flesh and brains, and can’t really say much, the personalities of the zombies in director Jonathan Levine’s romantic comedy are still very much intact. So while we don’t know much about R’s life before he was turned at the time, upon meeting him, we get to like him; the feeling only grows during his courtship with Julie (Teresa Palmer). What’s more, these zombies can actually come back to life, so rooting for them to become more human is another dimension that makes R’s story more intriguing.