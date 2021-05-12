Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Reviews Are Here, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Horror Movie

Horror fans, rejoice! The latest film in the slasher franchise Saw is almost here. Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth installment in the franchise, follows police efforts to investigate a string of murders eerily reminiscent of Jigsaw’s work. Chris Rock plays one of those police officers, and rounding out the cast is Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Morgan David Jones. Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed three other Saw films, also directs Spiral.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw releases in theaters this Friday, May 14, and critics have started to release their reviews. Let’s check out what they have to say.